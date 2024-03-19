Diljeet in Teri Meri Doriyaann will win hearts: Yogendra Vikram Singh

Actor Yogendra Vikram Singh is all set to enter the Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann in the role Diljeet. Yogendra who owes a lot to the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, for giving him such a prominent role, that of Samrat Singh Chavan, is happy to be working with Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment again!!

Says Yogendra, “It feels great to be back on TV. As an actor, there is always a motivation to do better. Teri Meri Doriyaann is an ongoing show. So it is a challenge to come in between and get accepted by the viewers. I hope people like my new avatar.”

Talking about his role, Yogendra explains, “I play the role of Diljeet. Apt to his name,’ yeh bandha dil jeetne aaya hai’ (this person has come to win hearts). He is lovable, and believes in spreading love to all. He is a very happy-go-lucky guy who is straightforward. He is an artist by profession. He is a good listener and loves to cure people of their problems.”

“I am lucky to have got such a lovable character. I have shot with Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria. They are grounded and extremely professional in their approach. You will see Diljeet in action soon,” he adds.

Reflecting on what he likes in his character, Yogendra states, “I like the fact that Diljeet is a person who is always there to bring comfort to another person’s life. Diljeet is a person who is all constructive in his behaviour. He is a selfless person by nature, very innocent at heart.”

Ask him about his expectations from this role, and the actor says, “I will be happy and victorious if the drama around my character reaches the audience truthfully. This production house is my home ground. The team helps me grow creatively and I have the freedom to work. Working with Star Plus again gives me a happy feeling. The channel has given me a lot of recognition. They have trusted me in this role again. I want to live up to the expectations of all.”

Best of luck!!