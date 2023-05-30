ADVERTISEMENT
Disha Patani takes over internet by storm, looks stunning in deep-neck crochet outfit

Disha Patani looks all regal and gorgeous in her sheer deep neck black embellished outfit. The fitness queen shared picture so on her Instagram handle, giving us straight away goals. Check it out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 May,2023 05:35:15
In a stunning display of boldness and fierceness, Disha Patani took the internet by storm with her jaw-dropping black embellished corseted lace outfit. The actress, known for her impeccable style, left her fans in awe as she shared astounding pictures on her social media handle, showcasing her unparalleled fashion sense and captivating presence.

Decoding Disha’s look in the black armour

With her look on point, Disha embraced the stylish bodice and a mesmerizing makeover that accentuated her natural beauty. Like a true fashion maven, she effortlessly commanded attention, exuding confidence and glamour in every frame. With Disha’s magnetic allure and undeniable charisma, it’s no wonder she has become a style icon for many, inspiring fashion enthusiasts around the globe.

Adding a touch of luxury and sparkle to her already mesmerizing ensemble, Disha Patani accessorized her bold look with a statement diamond necklace that left everyone in awe. The dazzling piece of jewelry gracefully adorned her neck, becoming the crowning jewel of her glamorous attire.

Have a look-

Work Front

Disha made her acting debut with the Telugu film “Loafer” in 2015, where her portrayal garnered attention and marked the beginning of her promising career. She then stepped into Bollywood with the sports biopic “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” in 2016, where she played the role of Dhoni’s love interest. Her portrayal received accolades for its sincerity and earned her a nomination for Best Female Debut.

Continuing her successful journey, Disha showcased her versatility in films like “Baaghi 2,” a high-octane action thriller, and “Malang,” a romantic psychological thriller.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

