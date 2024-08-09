Divyanka-Jennifer-Mouni: Popular Tv Bahus Look Stunning in Real Life

Television’s beloved bahus have long been synonymous with traditional Indian attire and demure on-screen personas. However, off-screen, these talented actresses are breaking free from their on-screen stereotypes and showcasing their personal style and flair. From beachy keens to western chic, these popular TV bahus are setting the internet ablaze with their stunning avatars. Let’s take a look at how Divyanka Tripathi, Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy, and more are redefining fashion and glamour in their own unique ways.

1. Divyanka Tripathi’s Chic Travel Look

Divyanka Tripathi flaunts her OOTD look in a stunning powder blue off-shoulder laser cut design. The ruffle sleeves and midi-length dress elevate her travel attire to a new level of style. Minimal makeup with pink lips allows her radiant skin to shine. She styles her hair in a partition straight hairstyle and accessories her look with black-shaded sunglasses, a white necklace, and a wristwatch. The candid pose and scenic view add to her glam appearance.

2. Jennifer Winget’s Beach Goddess Look

In a chic navy blue monokini swimsuit, Jennifer Winget sets the internet on fire. Her stylish black shades, pink lips, and hair flowing freely in the wind make her the epitome of beachside glamour. Her long-toned legs seem to go on forever, leaving us all in awe of her beach goddess look. Jennifer knows how to nail beach vibes with effortless style and radiance.

3. Erica Fernandes’ Beachy Keen Look

Erica Fernandes stuns in a deep green short dress, open long hair, and slippers on her feet. Minimal makeup gives her a natural glow. She poses on the beach, showcasing her carefree spirit. Erica’s beach look is effortless and chic, making her a true diva.

4. Aishwarya Khare’s Western Chic Look

Aishwarya Khare shares stunning images of herself in Western attire. She posts her look in a black bodycon dress with full sleeves and small white stone earrings. Open, straight, long hair and minimal makeup complete her look. Aishwarya’s social media presence is always engaging, offering sneak peeks of work, fashion updates, and more.

5. Ankita Lokhande’s Sleek Look

Ankita Lokhande posts herself in a black and white ballet cut sleeveless body con. Small earrings and a tight hair bun add to her sleek look. A minimal touch of makeup gives her a natural glow. Ankita is now making headlines with her recent show, “Laughter Chefs- Unlimited Entertainment.”

6. Rubina Dilaik’s Poolside Glamour

Rubina Dilaik enjoys her day in a stunning multi-color, vibrant print strappy knot-tied swimsuit. A side-partition wavy hairstyle and glam makeup with peach matte eyeshadow, blushy and highlighted cheeks, and pink matte lips complete her look. Rubina always shares stunning photos from her trips, fashion, and more on social media.

7. Shivangi Joshi’s Red Hot Look

Shivangi Joshi stuns in her red gown, featuring a captivating red knot-tied strappy. The sleeveless, square neckline frames her neck beautifully, drawing attention to her collarbones and shoulders. The dress’s flared layered tulle and thigh-high slit add a touch of sultriness to Shivangi’s look.

8. Pranali Rathod’s Bold Look

Pranali Rathod sets the internet ablaze with her bold look. She wears a black leather brallet top inside a yellow short, sleeveless body con dress. Black shiny material from wrist to elbow on both hands adds to her edgy look. Middle-parted open hair and heavy multi-colored stone earrings complete her look.

9. Hina Khan’s Glamorous Avatar

Hina Khan’s long sheer sleeves and thigh-high slit turn heads. She adds bling to her look with shiny silver heels, a diamond necklace with a ruby stone, and matching earrings. Her hair is styled in a half-open, half-tied fashion with curly ends: Dewy glam, glossy lips, shimmery eyeshadow, and subtle contouring round off the look.

10. Mouni Roy’s Messy Chic Look

Mouni Roy’s messy hair, don’t care look is effortlessly cool. She pairs a black tube top with light blue jeans and no jewelry, only a minimal touch of makeup. Mouni shows off her perfect hourglass physique, proving that she’s a true diva.