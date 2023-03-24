Divyanka Tripathi and Rashami Desai are two of the most gorgeous and ravishing, talented actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. Both of them have over the years worked immensely hard to become the sensations that they are today and well, we are supremely proud of all their achievements. At a time when the Hindi TV industry was looked upon as the secondary choice of medium by the industry, actresses like Divyanka Tripathi and Rashami Desai established themselves in the scenario and showed the world as to what makes TV such an important platform in today’s time. Seeing them, innumerable young actresses have been inspired to take up acting as a full-time job and we love it.

In today’s time, the greatest gift perhaps for their fans is that apart from TV shows, they also get to stay connected with both Rashami Desai and Divyanka Tripathi on social media platforms. Whenever they share new content, it’s nothing less than a visual delight for the audience. Right now, Divyanka Tripathi is seen happily flaunting her ethnic elegance in her stunning style statement with a killer smile. On the other hand, Rashami Desai is seen proving the world what makes saree the most popular and favoured choice of style for her. Well, do you want to understand better? See below folks –

