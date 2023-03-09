Divyanka Tripathi and Rashami Desai are two of the most gorgeous and talented actresses and performing artistes that we have had in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. Both Divyanka Tripathi and Rashami Desai have truly risen like a phoenix from the ashes and have kept getting bigger and better whenever they have had their fair share of opportunities. Both Divyanka Tripathi and Rashami Desai have started literally from the scratches and well, today, given the kind of love and appreciation that they both have got from their loyal legion of fans and admirers, we genuinely feel for real that they deserve every bit of the attention and love that comes their way. Their social media game too has only gotten better and well, we fans can’t ever stop admiring them.

Whenever we talk about Divyanka Tripathi and Rashami Desai, we always highlight the fact that the two of them are immensely talented and admired as actors and performing artistes. However, what all ladies out there must note and check out is the fact that come what may, whenever they wear sexy and stylish saree avatars, they simply manage to get their A game out when it comes to style and sensuality. Well, today, that’s why, we at IWMBuzz decided to bless your eyes by showing you all some of their most scintillating and droolworthy saree appearances and well, we bet you will go bananas. Well, do you want to check it out? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, right folks? Who’s style game do you all love the most between Divyanka Tripathi and Rashami Desai? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com