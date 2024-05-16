Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Enjoy Mumbai’s Breezy Weather, Watch!

Mumbai’s weather change has taken the city by surprise. After enduring scorching heat, a sudden wind swept through numerous districts of Mumbai for roughly a few hours, bringing much-needed relief. Following this, the city was blessed with its first breezy weather of the year, a delightful surprise that lasted for some time. Today, television actress Divyanka Tripathi took to Instagram to share a video of herself and her husband, Vivek Dahiya, enjoying the pleasant weather in Mumbai. Take a look at the video below-

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s Experience the Mumbai Weather-

In a recent Instagram post, the actress shared a video with her husband, Vivek Dahiya, showcasing their exciting experience of the Mumbai weather. In the first appearance, Vivek Dahiya shares a slow-motion video of them joyfully embracing the breezy weather. In the second clip, she captures a smoky view of the clouds and reacts surprisingly. In the third appearance, she gives a glimpse of Mumbai city with grey and white clouds as she records a video from her terrace, their excitement evident in every moment.

The actress is seen grooving in the heavy, breezy weather. Lastly, the actress and Vivek Dahiya share a beautiful moment with cute expressions.

The actress captioned her post, “This storm unfortunately turned out to be devastating for Mumbai, we discovered later. Here’s a glimpse of prettier side of winds that we experienced. This natural phenomena reminds us that how the same event can have extremely contrasting effect on different individuals.”

