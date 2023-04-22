Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have a spooky encounter with Erica Fernandes, check out

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya head out for Erica Fernandes starrer The Haunting, check out

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya recently graced the screening of the movie The Haunting that stars Erica Fernandes in the lead role. The couple shared candid moments from the screening show on their social media handle, leaving fans all enticed. Scroll down beneath to check on what’s happening-

Divyanka Tripathi shares candid moment with Erica Fernandes

In the pictures, we can see the gorgeous couple Divyanka Tripathi and Erica Fernandes gracing the official screening of The Haunting. The couple can be seen in their stylish wears, while Erica joins them in a beautiful floral printed one shoulder dress. The couple went on to share a picture with the director too, congratulating him on his directorial debut.

Sharing the pictures, Divyanka Tripathi wrote, “I don’t believe in ghosts but movies like The Haunting make me a bit open minded!🥶🤯😅 Congratulations Tanveer @tansworld for your remarkable directorial debut. A pat on the back to cast & crew for this spine chilling experience!”

Here take a look-

Fans Reaction

Soon after Divyanka Tripathi shared the pictures on her social media handle, fans came in ringing with praise for the actress. One praised Divyanka for her stylish look, “Dee, you know your outfits has a separate fan base 👀 Plz aaj batado aap kahase apne kapde lete ho 🥺 shop ka naam toh hoga na 🤧 I love your outfit collections ❤️ nahi bataya toh aapke Ghar aakar aapke wardrobe mein raid dalungi 😝🙈”

Another wrote, “Divek with Erica After a long time”

A third user wrote, “So much talent in one Picture 😍”