Divyanka Tripathi Enjoys Dreamy Date With Hubby Vivek, Drinks To Kisses

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are the cutest couple in the entertainment world. The duo often makes it to the headlines with their amazing chemistry and mushy photos. Yet again, the couple enjoys a dreamy date together. Let’s check out the video below and take cues to treat your loved one.

Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya’s Dreamy Date

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka treats her fans with a sneak peek into her dreamy date with hubby Vivek Dahiya. The dreamy date begins with a refreshing drink together in a cafe. The duo posed filmy as they crossed hands while drinking. Followed by some close selfie moments and endless laughter.

But wait, it doesn’t end there! After some beautiful time together, the couple treat themselves to healthy and delicious food. Vivek can be seen feeding Divyanka, and this scene is awe-dorable. Followed by some lip kissing and hugs.

For the dreamy date, Divyanka wore a beautiful white floral dress. She looks stunning in the easy and breezy look. In contrast, Vivek wore a white t-shirt twinning with wifey Divyanka and paired with denim jeans. The couple look adorable together.

However, with her caption, Divyanka Tripathi reveals that this is a throwback video that has been in draft for 6 months, and today, she finally thought to share it with her fans.

What is your reaction? Drop your views in the comments box below.