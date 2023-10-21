Television | Celebrities

Divyanka Tripathi Enjoys Dreamy Date With Hubby Vivek, Drinks To Kisses

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are grabbing our attention through their amazing chemistry. The duo are yet again enjoying a dreamy date. Let's check out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Oct,2023 14:00:56
Divyanka Tripathi Enjoys Dreamy Date With Hubby Vivek, Drinks To Kisses 863168

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are the cutest couple in the entertainment world. The duo often makes it to the headlines with their amazing chemistry and mushy photos. Yet again, the couple enjoys a dreamy date together. Let’s check out the video below and take cues to treat your loved one.

Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya’s Dreamy Date

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka treats her fans with a sneak peek into her dreamy date with hubby Vivek Dahiya. The dreamy date begins with a refreshing drink together in a cafe. The duo posed filmy as they crossed hands while drinking. Followed by some close selfie moments and endless laughter.

But wait, it doesn’t end there! After some beautiful time together, the couple treat themselves to healthy and delicious food. Vivek can be seen feeding Divyanka, and this scene is awe-dorable. Followed by some lip kissing and hugs.

For the dreamy date, Divyanka wore a beautiful white floral dress. She looks stunning in the easy and breezy look. In contrast, Vivek wore a white t-shirt twinning with wifey Divyanka and paired with denim jeans. The couple look adorable together.

However, with her caption, Divyanka Tripathi reveals that this is a throwback video that has been in draft for 6 months, and today, she finally thought to share it with her fans.

What is your reaction? Drop your views in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Adorable! Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya's Million Dollar Smile In Selfie 862624
Adorable! Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya’s Million Dollar Smile In Selfie
Divyanka Tripathi's Printed Kurta Pajama Are Perfect Spring Fashion Goals, Take Cues 861834
Divyanka Tripathi’s Printed Kurta Pajama Are Perfect Spring Fashion Goals, Take Cues
Divyanka Tripathi's Cute Picture With Vivek Dahiya And Her Friends Make Us Happy; Check Here 861768
Divyanka Tripathi’s Cute Picture With Vivek Dahiya And Her Friends Make Us Happy; Check Here
Goodbye Heavy Jewellery! Explore Divyanka, Mouni, and Rubina's lightweight gold necklaces 861280
Goodbye Heavy Jewellery! Explore Divyanka, Mouni, and Rubina’s lightweight gold necklaces
Candid Couture Essentials: Divyanka Tripathi’s minimalistic edition 860577
Candid Couture Essentials: Divyanka Tripathi’s minimalistic edition
Cocktail Couture: Style up in bodycon dresses like Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi & Niti Taylor 860083
Cocktail Couture: Style up in bodycon dresses like Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi & Niti Taylor

Latest Stories

Pooja Hegde Turns Tennis Player In Green Mini Dress, Looks Sizzling 863174
Pooja Hegde Turns Tennis Player In Green Mini Dress, Looks Sizzling
The Intouchables To Be Adapted Into Hindi By Karan Johar and Guneet Monga 863190
The Intouchables To Be Adapted Into Hindi By Karan Johar and Guneet Monga
Bigg Boss 17 update: Salman Khan grills Isha Malviya over accusing Abhishek Kumar of physical violence 863188
Bigg Boss 17 update: Salman Khan grills Isha Malviya over accusing Abhishek Kumar of physical violence
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announced his next 'Parva,' a modern-age franchise inspired from Mahabharata 863186
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announced his next ‘Parva,’ a modern-age franchise inspired from Mahabharata
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Soniya returns to Kunal's life with his daughter 863182
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Soniya returns to Kunal’s life with his daughter
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu resigns from Birla Hospital 863167
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu resigns from Birla Hospital
Read Latest News