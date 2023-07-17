Divyanka Tripathi Exudes Chic Glam In Pink Salwar Suit

One of the beauty queens of Television, Divyanka Tripathi, has constantly impressed her fans through her stunning looks. Her exquisite taste in fashion makes her an inspiration for many. Whether she wears a beautiful ethnic drape or classic western fits, she knows how to attract attention. Her new chic glam in a pink salwar suit is irresistible. Let’s have a look.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Chic Glam

In her latest Instagram dump, the diva wore a beautiful pleated modern kurta decorated with a rose above her chest. The ruffle sleeves and baggy fit looks aesthetic. She paired it with matching pleated pants. Her gorgeousness has always amazed her fans.

On the other hand, she added a chic glam to her comfy look with an open hairstyle, beautiful eyes, blushed rosy cheeks, and dark pink lips. A classy pair of ballies rounded her style. She posed, flaunting her beautiful smile throughout the pictures. In the caption, she wrote, “Swipe left for all smiles & love! (With a heart popping out and red heart emoji).”

As per her caption, in the other picture, she smiled with her husband, Vivek Dahiya, and her family. It seems the duo are enjoying their vacation with family and building better bonds.

Undoubtedly you are lost in watching these beautiful moments captured in the photos.