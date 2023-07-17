ADVERTISEMENT
Divyanka Tripathi Exudes Chic Glam In Pink Salwar Suit

Divyanka Tripathi knows how to steal the show with her fashion. Here check out her new chic glam in a pink salwar suit like a diva in her latest Instagram dump

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 Jul,2023 16:20:18
Divyanka Tripathi Exudes Chic Glam In Pink Salwar Suit 834657

One of the beauty queens of Television, Divyanka Tripathi, has constantly impressed her fans through her stunning looks. Her exquisite taste in fashion makes her an inspiration for many. Whether she wears a beautiful ethnic drape or classic western fits, she knows how to attract attention. Her new chic glam in a pink salwar suit is irresistible. Let’s have a look.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Chic Glam

In her latest Instagram dump, the diva wore a beautiful pleated modern kurta decorated with a rose above her chest. The ruffle sleeves and baggy fit looks aesthetic. She paired it with matching pleated pants. Her gorgeousness has always amazed her fans.

On the other hand, she added a chic glam to her comfy look with an open hairstyle, beautiful eyes, blushed rosy cheeks, and dark pink lips. A classy pair of ballies rounded her style. She posed, flaunting her beautiful smile throughout the pictures. In the caption, she wrote, “Swipe left for all smiles & love! (With a heart popping out and red heart emoji).”

Divyanka Tripathi Exudes Chic Glam In Pink Salwar Suit 834652

Divyanka Tripathi Exudes Chic Glam In Pink Salwar Suit 834653

Divyanka Tripathi Exudes Chic Glam In Pink Salwar Suit 834654

Divyanka Tripathi Exudes Chic Glam In Pink Salwar Suit 834655

Divyanka Tripathi Exudes Chic Glam In Pink Salwar Suit 834656

As per her caption, in the other picture, she smiled with her husband, Vivek Dahiya, and her family. It seems the duo are enjoying their vacation with family and building better bonds.

Undoubtedly you are lost in watching these beautiful moments captured in the photos.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

