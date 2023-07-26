ADVERTISEMENT
Divyanka Tripathi Goes Divine In White Dress

Divyanka Tripathi is treating her fans in the last Instagram dump in her divine avatar in a white dress. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 Jul,2023 08:10:04
Divyanka Tripathi Goes Divine In White Dress

The gorgeous star Divyanka Tripathi is a ruler of hearts. Her engaging pictures, videos, and updates regularly impressed her fans. She knows to attract the attention of her viewers, and yet again, the diva in her latest Instagram pictures turned divine in a white dress.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Divine Look

In the shared picture, the actress wore a beautiful white slip dress. The knee-length dress defined her sensual legs. She kept it simple yet glamorous with bold red lipstick. At the same time, blushed cheeks and beautiful eyes rounded her appearance. Her open hairstyle with glasses added a vacation vibe.

From the picture, it seems Divyanka is enjoying her vacation at a beautiful place. She posed, sitting on a sunbath chair near the poolside. The blue water, sunny cloud view, and Divyanka’s white dress added to her divine appearance. The backdrop looked like a peaceful nature. She captioned her post, “The Calm.”

Divyanka Tripathi Goes Divine In White Dress

Divyanka Tripathi is a travel lover and never misses a chance to plan a vacation with her family and friends. The diva celebrated her 7th wedding anniversary in Thailand with her hubby Vivek Dahiya. The duo shared pictures from their vacation, which went viral. Fans couldn’t stop showering love on their adorable date night video from the beach.

Did you like Divyanka Tripathi’s divine look in a white dress? Please drop your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

