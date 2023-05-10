ADVERTISEMENT
Divyanka Tripathi, green ruffle dress and red lipstick, perfect vogue alert

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most admired and prettiest actresses and performing artistes that we have in the country. Her content is always fantastic and we love it.

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
10 May,2023 06:55:35
Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most admired and prettiest actresses and performing artistes that we have in the country. Her content is always fantastic and we love it. The actress has been a part of the Indian TV and digital entertainment industry for quite many years and well, today, we are incredibly proud of how far she’s managed to come in the professional space and how. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s exactly what makes her so popular and loved among the audience. Her swag game on social media is for real and well, that’s why, come what may, whenever Divyanka Tripathi shares new and captivating photos and videos, it is always a source of entertainment for the fans.

Check out these latest gorgeous photos shared by Divyanka Tripathi that you all will simply love and for real:

Whenever Divyanka Tripathi shares new moments of herself and her fashion diaries, it is always a source of fun and entertainment for the fans. Well, this time, once again, she’s seen making the world drool for real in the best way possible and how. In her new set of photos, she’s seen rocking the green ruffle dress and red lipstick swag and well, we are entirely in awe of her in the genuine sense of the term. Well, do you all want to check it out and get a better understanding of the same? Here you go –

Divyanka Tripathi, green ruffle dress and red lipstick, perfect vogue alert 805567

Divyanka Tripathi, green ruffle dress and red lipstick, perfect vogue alert 805568

Divyanka Tripathi, green ruffle dress and red lipstick, perfect vogue alert 805569

Well, absolutely amazing and simply fantastic, right ladies and gentlemen? Wonderful and brilliant, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

