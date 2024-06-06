Divyanka Tripathi Joins The Trend Of Badi Badi; Check This Funny BTS Moment

Divyanka Tripathi

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Bado Badi, has indeed been a sensation with youngsters catching up with the tune and using it for merriment. The memes created out of this original are innumerable, with the song being a big hit with youngsters. Every celebrity has caught on to the Bado Badi fever, and now we have our own Divyanka Tripathi engaging in a funny banter with the song playing in the background.

Divyanka is seen dressed up in a saree, with the shoot happening in a police station, with the cells being shown at large. Divyanka joins the trend with the song playing in the background. She is jovial in her conversation, very expressive and has clearly mentioned that she is attempting this even though it does not fall into her vibe.

She writes on social media,

divyankatripathidahiya

This song ain’t my vibe… Yet, must join the tribe! #BlameTheTrend 🤷‍♀️

Truly said by Divyanka!! The trend is too hot and popular to ignore!! And so is Divyanka all ready to join the tribe of Bado Badi. She blames it on the trend as she enjoys this BTS moment with Bado Badi music giving it a larger-than-life appeal.

You can check the video here.

Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all enjoying this new vibe created by Divyanka? She is truly setting new trends with this lovable music!! What say, folks?