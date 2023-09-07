Television | Celebrities

Divyanka Tripathi never misses a chance to treat her fans. In the latest pictures, the actress looks pretty in casual digital print shirts and denim. Check out

The ever-charming Divyanka Tripathi is here once again to get us grooving with her prettiness in the comfort casuals. This time, the diva gives the cue to begin your day with the right things. With her fashion flair, she makes the case of a stunning wardrobe collection. Divyanka has become an inspiration for many.

Divyanka Tripathi Looks Pretty In Casual

In the latest snaps, Divyanka dons a super cool multi-color shirt with refreshing digital prints of the beach. She pairs the cool shirt with the ripped denim, complementing her comfort style. Acing in casuals, Divyanka left her straight hair open with a minimalistic makeover and cherry lipstick, adding to her prettiness.

But wait, there is more to this delightful casual style. Completing her head-turning appearance in the comfort couture, Divyanka adds that perfect touch with brown shoes and a sling bag, enhancing her casual charm.

While in the caption, Divyanka Tripathi shares that the exact amount of coffee is the perfect start to the day. Also questions her fans if they agree with her. Well, true; the right taste and amount of caffeine help to begin the day on the right note. “Right kind of caffeine begins the right kind of day. Agree?”

