Divyanka Tripathi leaves internet superawed with her latest video with an adorable doggo. The actress is an animal lover. Divyanka Tripathi’s love for animals is truly heartwarming! It’s not every day that you come across someone who is so passionate about our furry friends. And this cute video with her pet doggo says all about her love for animals.

Divyanka Tripathi shares adorable moment with her paw buddy

In the video, we can see Tripathi sitting by the window. The actress looked stunning in her printed maxi outfit. The actress completed the look with her sleek straight hair. She rounded it off with no makeup look and a gorgeous smile. The actress can be seen enjoying some good time with her dear paw friend.

Sharing the video, Tripathi wrote, “Pause with Paws.”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Divyanka Tripathi is an Indian television actress who has worked in various Hindi TV serials. She is best known for her role as Dr. Ishita Bhalla in the popular TV series “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”.

Divyanka Tripathi worked on a web series called “Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala” which premiered on ALTBalaji in 2019. She also appeared as a contestant on several reality shows, including “Nach Baliye”, “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”, and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi”.

Apart from acting, Divyanka also hosted shows like “The Voice India” and “Crime Patrol”. She also did some commercial ads and was considered one of the most popular faces on Indian television. She was last seen in the stunt based show Khatron Ke Khiladi.