Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy and Rashami Desai up style in silk sarees

Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy, and Rashami Desai are the undisputed queens of elegance and style. These Bollywood beauties have mastered the art of draping silk sarees in ways that make heads turn and jaws drop.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Sep,2023 08:35:43
When it comes to slaying in silk sarees, Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy, and Rashami Desai are the undisputed queens of elegance and style. These Bollywood beauties have mastered the art of draping silk sarees in ways that make heads turn and jaws drop.

Divyanka Tripathi’s gold-black silk saree glam

Divyanka Tripathi, known for her impeccable fashion sense, exudes timeless grace in silk sarees. Whether she’s flaunting a rich, traditional Kanjeevaram silk drape with intricate zari work or a contemporary, chic silk saree with a stylish blouse, Divyanka’s choices are always spot-on. Her signature style often includes statement jewelry and perfectly styled hair, adding a touch of sophistication to her silk saree ensembles. And if you are wondering for one of a kind inspiration, this unique black and yellow saree silk drape is what you can look up to.

Mouni Roy’s pink silk Banarasi

Mouni Roy, on the other hand, is synonymous with sheer glamour in silk sarees. With her svelte figure and a penchant for experimenting with various silk saree draping styles, Mouni effortlessly transitions from classic to contemporary. She can rock a silk saree with a sultry backless blouse one day and stun in a vintage silk number with traditional jewellery the next. Her versatility in silk saree fashion is a sight to behold. And this one in spectacularly golden embellished pink saree with gold accessories, is what you can carry on your friend’s wedding.

Rashami Desai’s Marathi style in purple saree

Rashami Desai, the vivacious diva, brings a dash of playfulness to her silk saree looks. She often chooses vibrant, eye-catching colours and pairs them with trendy blouses to create a modern yet traditional fusion. Rashami’s silk sarees are always accompanied by her infectious smile, which makes her look even more radiant. If you are wondering to drape in the perfect Marathi style, then this purple saree and makeover are what you need look up to.

In the world of fashion, silk sarees are the epitome of timeless elegance. Crafted from luxurious silk fabric, they come in a variety of styles, including the regal Kanjeevaram, the delicate Banarasi, and the lightweight Chiffon silk. These sarees are adorned with intricate designs, zari work, and vibrant color palettes that add a touch of opulence to any occasion. Whether draped in the classic nine yards or experimenting with contemporary draping techniques, these leading ladies prove that silk sarees are more than just clothing; they are a canvas for self-expression and a symbol of grace and beauty. When Divyanka, Mouni, and Rashami step out in silk sarees, they not only make a fashion statement but also pay homage to a timeless tradition that never goes out of style.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

