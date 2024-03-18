Divyanka Tripathi Recalls Vivek Dahiya’s This Irritating Habit From Their Wedding, Watch

In the television world, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are a popular couple. They share an enchanting chemistry, both on and off-screen. Their reel-life chemistry transitioned seamlessly into their real life, captivating audiences. Their mutual admiration, respect, and affection for each other serve as an inspiration for many. The couple often indulges in fun-filled activities, whether traveling to a new place or enjoying themselves at home; it’s always amazing to see them. However, today, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress recalls an irritating habit of Vivek Dahiya that the actor still has. So, let’s check out.

Vivek Dahiya’s Irritating Habit

On Saturday evening, Divyanka dropped a video of herself with her husband, Vivek Dahiya, from their latest photoshoot. The video starts with the couple securing their attire, and the cameraman asks them to come close, so Divyanka and Vivek pose close to each other. Still, when the cameraman asks Vivek to put a hand on the shoulder, he keeps his hands on his shoulder instead of Divyanka, which pisses her off. The actress, irritated by him, punched Vivek. However, in her caption, the actress recalled that her husband did the same during their wedding. How cute they are together. The couple often entertains the audience with their quirkiness.

In contrast, for the photo shoot, the couple were dressed like a prince and princess and looked as stunning as ever. Divyanka wore a princess purple dress featuring intricate details on the bodice followed by silky tissue fabric. On the other hand, Vivek looked charming in a black pantsuit with glittery embellishments around the neckline. Divyanka and Vivek are undeniably the cutest.

