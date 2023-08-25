Divyanka Tripathi Reflects Confidence In Sparkling Black Mini Dress

The stunning Divyanka Tripathi is a heartthrob diva in the Television industry. With her impeccable sense of fashion has inspired many fans. Her style is all about confidence, class, and glamour. And today, the actress is making fans mesmerized with her captivating black dress look.

Divyanka Tripathi In Sparkling Black Dress

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyank shared a stunning picture. Styled by Sugandha Sood, the diva donned a stunning black dress from Tesoro By Sania. She elevated her confidence in the shimmery collar mini dress with a braided high ponytail. Great efforts by Sharukh Khan and Irshad, who added an extra dose of glamour in the captivating avatar with smokey eye makeup, blushed cheek, and peach lips.

In contrast, her black strappy heels complemented her overall appearance. She posed facing the mirror with her strong attitude and elegance. In the black avatar, Divyanka undoubtedly exudes irresistible charm.

The striking black background with the yellow lights and her ablaze look in the black dress is making fans swoon. In the caption, she wrote, “Confidence in place- Reflection ablaze.”

Divyanka Tripathi never leaves a chance to impress her fans with her regular share of pictures, videos, and updates. She has 25.7 million followers on her Instagram. It’s always a treat to witness her glam and enchanting look.

Did you like Divyanka Tripathi’s New sparkling look? Please share your thoughts in the comments.