ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Divyanka Tripathi Reflects Confidence In Sparkling Black Mini Dress

Divyanka Tripathi is a stunning TV beauty. Recently, the diva embraced a glamorous look in a sparkling black mini dress reflecting confidence. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Aug,2023 10:15:02
Divyanka Tripathi Reflects Confidence In Sparkling Black Mini Dress 845428

The stunning Divyanka Tripathi is a heartthrob diva in the Television industry. With her impeccable sense of fashion has inspired many fans. Her style is all about confidence, class, and glamour. And today, the actress is making fans mesmerized with her captivating black dress look.

Divyanka Tripathi In Sparkling Black Dress

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyank shared a stunning picture. Styled by Sugandha Sood, the diva donned a stunning black dress from Tesoro By Sania. She elevated her confidence in the shimmery collar mini dress with a braided high ponytail. Great efforts by Sharukh Khan and Irshad, who added an extra dose of glamour in the captivating avatar with smokey eye makeup, blushed cheek, and peach lips.

Divyanka Tripathi Reflects Confidence In Sparkling Black Mini Dress 845427

In contrast, her black strappy heels complemented her overall appearance. She posed facing the mirror with her strong attitude and elegance. In the black avatar, Divyanka undoubtedly exudes irresistible charm.

The striking black background with the yellow lights and her ablaze look in the black dress is making fans swoon. In the caption, she wrote, “Confidence in place- Reflection ablaze.”

Divyanka Tripathi never leaves a chance to impress her fans with her regular share of pictures, videos, and updates. She has 25.7 million followers on her Instagram. It’s always a treat to witness her glam and enchanting look.

Did you like Divyanka Tripathi’s New sparkling look? Please share your thoughts in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Divyanka Tripathi takes pool fashion on edge in blue midi dress, see pics 844892
Divyanka Tripathi takes pool fashion on edge in blue midi dress, see pics
In Pics: Divyanka Tripathi glams up like boss in black jumpsuit 841959
In Pics: Divyanka Tripathi glams up like boss in black jumpsuit
Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya’s ‘yacht of love’ moment is supremely adorable 838902
Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya’s ‘yacht of love’ moment is supremely adorable
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi channels her inner ‘Picasso’ with acrylic 838293
Watch: Divyanka Tripathi channels her inner ‘Picasso’ with acrylic
Divyanka Tripathi Goes Divine In White Dress 837380
Divyanka Tripathi Goes Divine In White Dress
Find Out Divyanka Tripathi's Naya Pyaar 836362
Find Out Divyanka Tripathi’s Naya Pyaar
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Child actor Gantavya Sharma to feature in Imlie post-leap 845534
Exclusive: Child actor Gantavya Sharma to feature in Imlie post-leap
Bray Wyatt's Journey: Remembering wrestling icon's legacy 845529
Bray Wyatt’s Journey: Remembering wrestling icon’s legacy
Exclusive: Shivendraa Om Saainyol to be part of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment's Tose Nainaa Milaaike for Dangal 845526
Exclusive: Shivendraa Om Saainyol to be part of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s Tose Nainaa Milaaike for Dangal
Meet spoiler: Shlok disguises as Sumeet to save Akki 845525
Meet spoiler: Shlok disguises as Sumeet to save Akki
Auto Draft 845520
Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Drag Act Saves The Day
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi stays after Akshay's family extends apology 845523
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi stays after Akshay’s family extends apology
Read Latest News