Divyanka Tripathi Says, “Khao Aur Kaane Do,” Enjoying Sweet Date With Vivek Dahiya, See Photos

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are among the most loved couples in town. Fans admire them because of their amazing chemistry and unbreakable bond. Whether working together or enjoying vacation, the couple never ceases to share a glimpse into their fun-filled time. Today, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress enjoys a sweet date with her husband, Vivek Dahiya, and pens a special message for her fans.

Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya’s Sweet Date

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka Tripathi gave her fans insights about her sweet date with husband Vivek Dahiya. The couple stepped out in town, spending some quality time in a restaurant, treating their taste buds and sweet tooth with some mouth-watering desserts. The opening frame is a heartwarming click in which the actress flaunts her beautiful smile while looking at the dessert.

However, Vivek Dahiya’s excitement in treating his taste buds with the dessert comes out as the cutest thing. Divyanka and Vivek are the best, and their quirkiness never fails to tickle our stomachs. In one of the photos, the actor feeds Divyanka the delicious fruit cake, but her reaction leaves us in awe. Undeniably, they are the sweetest and cutest couple in town who never fail to serve ‘couple’ goals. These new photos showcasing their fun time with delicious desserts are just another glimpse of their quality time together. Sharing these photos, the actress wrote, “Series – Khao aur Kaane do!”