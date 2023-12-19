Divyanka Tripathi Shares Glimpse Of Cute Birthday Gifts Received From Fans

Divyanka Tripathi is an ever-charming actress in the television world who has garnered massive love from audiences for her versatile acting prowess. The diva enjoys massive fandom on her Instagram, and she loves to share anecdotes from her personal and professional life. Today, the diva shared a glimpse of her cute birthday gifts from her fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka Tripathi shared a series of photos showcasing gifts received from her fans. In one of the photos, Divyanka shares a glimpse of several cards, books, hoodies, earrings, cups, and more she received. In the letter, her fans wished for a great year ahead and a happy life and called her ‘Queen.’

One of the gifts features Divyanka Tripathi from the beginning of her journey in adorable snaps with the caption, ‘Happy Birthday Divyanka.’ She also received a cute photo frame featuring Divyanka Tripathi with her husband, Vivek Dahiya.

The actress celebrated her birthday on 14 December, and a couple of days from the occasion, she shared gifts she received. Divyanka Tripathi was born on 14 December 1984 and turns 39 years old.

The actress rose to fame with Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and later worked in serials like Yeh Hai Mohabattein, Nach Baliye, and others.

