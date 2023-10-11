Television | Celebrities

Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, And Pranali Rathod Flaunt Ethereal Charm In Designer Sarees

Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, and Pranali Rathod are top stars in the entertainment world. The divas show their ethereal charm in designer sarees.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Oct,2023 00:05:03
When it comes to fashion, saree always tops the chart. Whether the diva has to style for festivals, parties, events, or casually, they love to keep it traditional with the saree style. And here, check how Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, and Pranali Rathod flaunt ethereal charm in designer sarees.

Divyanka’s Red Saree Look

Divyanka radiates charm in the bold red designer saree from the clothing brand Kadhuwa. The beautiful embroidered bordered saree looks stunning as she pairs with the simple blouse design. Her bold red lips, earrings, mangalsutra, and makeup give her a sense of style.

Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, And Pranali Rathod Flaunt Ethereal Charm In Designer Sarees 860258

Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, And Pranali Rathod Flaunt Ethereal Charm In Designer Sarees 860259

Shivangi Joshi’s White Saree

Baarsatein actress shows her divine-ness in the pure white saree with a bold gold border from the Varun Bahl Couture. The sleeveless blouse complements goddess vibes. With stud earrings, a beautiful bun, and dewy makeup, she looks ethereal beauty.

Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, And Pranali Rathod Flaunt Ethereal Charm In Designer Sarees 860257

Pranali’s Green Saree

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali embraces her ethnicity in the traditional green silk saree with gold prints. She pairs it with a sleeveless orange blouse, creating an ethereal look. She looks charming with the gold necklace, earrings, jhumkas, bangles, rings, and makeup.

Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, And Pranali Rathod Flaunt Ethereal Charm In Designer Sarees 860255

Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, And Pranali Rathod Flaunt Ethereal Charm In Designer Sarees 860256

Whose ethereal saree glam did you like the most? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

