Divyanka Tripathi Styles Her Green Day In Red Salwar Suit And Dupatta With Earrings

Highlights:

Divyanka Tripathi is enjoying a green day in nature.

Divyanka Tripathi flaunts her desi glam in a salwar suit and dupatta.

Divyanka adds glamour to her desi avatar with complementing makeup.

The ever-charming Divyanka Tripathi is not unknown to make heads turn with her fashion file. She has that style sense that elevates her avatar whether she wears a traditional outfit or a western fit. And this new look is no exception. However, Divyanka is adding pop color to her green day out wearing a salwar suit and dupatta.

Divyanka’s Green Day

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka treats her fans with a sneak peek into her green day vibes in nature. In the traditional flair, the actress embraces the moody vibes with the blow and happiness on her face, showing her love for nature and greenery.

The Green Day Glam Up In Salwar Suit

Contrasting with nature, Divyanka styles herself in a pop red salwar suit, including a kurta with a gold embroidered neck and full sleeves details. She paired it with the comfortable palazzo pajama. The red silk dupatta embellished with a gold border completes her look.

The Glam Cue

Making it more enchanting, Divyanka adorns her look with round diamond embellished earrings, a bangle in one hand, and a watch in the other. The basic eyeliner with rosy red cheek and bold red lipstick gives a sense of glamour. In the green nature, she bloomed like a flower in red.

Did you like Divyanka Tripathi’s salwar suit style? Let us know.