Television | Celebrities

Divyanka Tripathi Styles Her Green Day In Red Salwar Suit And Dupatta With Earrings

The beloved Divyanka Tripathi, in her latest Instagram dump, is flaunting her green day vibes in a red salwar suit and dupatta with earrings. Check out the beautiful photos below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 Sep,2023 15:00:22
Divyanka Tripathi Styles Her Green Day In Red Salwar Suit And Dupatta With Earrings 856918

Highlights:

  • Divyanka Tripathi is enjoying a green day in nature.
  • Divyanka Tripathi flaunts her desi glam in a salwar suit and dupatta.
  • Divyanka adds glamour to her desi avatar with complementing makeup.

The ever-charming Divyanka Tripathi is not unknown to make heads turn with her fashion file. She has that style sense that elevates her avatar whether she wears a traditional outfit or a western fit. And this new look is no exception. However, Divyanka is adding pop color to her green day out wearing a salwar suit and dupatta.

Divyanka’s Green Day

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka treats her fans with a sneak peek into her green day vibes in nature. In the traditional flair, the actress embraces the moody vibes with the blow and happiness on her face, showing her love for nature and greenery.

The Green Day Glam Up In Salwar Suit

Contrasting with nature, Divyanka styles herself in a pop red salwar suit, including a kurta with a gold embroidered neck and full sleeves details. She paired it with the comfortable palazzo pajama. The red silk dupatta embellished with a gold border completes her look.

Divyanka Tripathi Styles Her Green Day In Red Salwar Suit And Dupatta With Earrings 856913

Divyanka Tripathi Styles Her Green Day In Red Salwar Suit And Dupatta With Earrings 856915

Divyanka Tripathi Styles Her Green Day In Red Salwar Suit And Dupatta With Earrings 856916

The Glam Cue

Making it more enchanting, Divyanka adorns her look with round diamond embellished earrings, a bangle in one hand, and a watch in the other. The basic eyeliner with rosy red cheek and bold red lipstick gives a sense of glamour. In the green nature, she bloomed like a flower in red.

Did you like Divyanka Tripathi’s salwar suit style? Let us know.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Divyanka Tripathi, Rubina Dilaik and Shraddha Arya go big with blouse sleeve designs [Photos] 855939
Divyanka Tripathi, Rubina Dilaik and Shraddha Arya go big with blouse sleeve designs [Photos]
Divyanka Tripathi, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill's lehenga designs are your ethnic must-haves 855491
Divyanka Tripathi, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill’s lehenga designs are your ethnic must-haves
Learn traditional aesthetics in modern lehenga choli designs from Divyanka Tripathi and Krystle Dsouza [Photos] 854683
Learn traditional aesthetics in modern lehenga choli designs from Divyanka Tripathi and Krystle Dsouza [Photos]
Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy and Rashami Desai up style in silk sarees 854449
Divyanka Tripathi, Mouni Roy and Rashami Desai up style in silk sarees
Perfect bridal hairstyles for your big day! Take leads from Ankita Lokhande, Divyanka Tripathi and Shraddha Arya 854222
Perfect bridal hairstyles for your big day! Take leads from Ankita Lokhande, Divyanka Tripathi and Shraddha Arya
Shiv Thakare puts up a tough fight against challenger- Divyanka Tripathi on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' 853966
Shiv Thakare puts up a tough fight against challenger- Divyanka Tripathi on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

Latest Stories

Katha Ankahee Update: OMG!! Katha leaves Viaan 856955
Katha Ankahee Update: OMG!! Katha leaves Viaan
"The celebration of toxic masculinity...," Tamanna Bhatia calls out South film industry 856942
“The celebration of toxic masculinity…,” Tamanna Bhatia calls out South film industry
Coffee is not just a drink; it's a special daily routine that wakes me up in the morning: Arjun Bijlani 856951
Coffee is not just a drink; it’s a special daily routine that wakes me up in the morning: Arjun Bijlani
Exclusive: Ritik Ghanshani roped in for Jio Studios’ Laal Batti 856948
Exclusive: Ritik Ghanshani roped in for Jio Studios’ Laal Batti
Get the mother-daughter airport fashion style guide from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya [Photos] 856929
Get the mother-daughter airport fashion style guide from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya [Photos]
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Gazal gives Haider a vital information 856949
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Gazal gives Haider a vital information
Read Latest News