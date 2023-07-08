Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya give their anniversary a ‘Thailand twirl’, watch

Love is in the air as television’s beloved couple, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, recently jetted off to Thailand to celebrate their marriage anniversary in style. The enchanting duo, who never fails to give us major relationship goals, set the tropical paradise ablaze with their infectious energy and undeniable chemistry. With the sun-kissed beaches as their backdrop, Divyanka and Vivek embarked on thrilling adventures, indulged in delectable cuisine, and shared heartwarming moments of love and laughter.

It’s evident that their bond grows stronger with each passing year, and their anniversary getaway was nothing short of a fairy-tale escape. As fans eagerly await glimpses of their magical journey, one thing’s for sure – Divyanka and Vivek know how to turn even a romantic getaway into a joyous, fun-filled adventure!

Divyanka shares romantic video from her luxurious resort in Thailand

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, waltzed their way into our hearts against the breathtaking backdrop of the expansive sea. Their anniversary celebrations reached new heights of romance as they graced the picturesque ‘Chapel by the Sea’ in Thailand. In a mesmerizing display of love and togetherness, the couple swayed and twirled, creating an unforgettable moment that will be etched in their hearts forever. With the rhythmic waves and the gentle sea breeze as witnesses, Divyanka and Vivek’s dance exuded sheer elegance and passion, leaving onlookers awestruck.

Check out below-