Divyanka Tripathi Wishes Birthday To SMZS Actor Gajraj Rao Says, ‘It’s A Delight’

The ever-charming Divyanka Tripathi never fails to capture attention in the headlines. She has garnered massive love from the audience for her acting prowess in shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and others. However, the actress keeps up with her social media presence in the headlines. Today, she shares her experience working with one of the famous actors, Gajraj Rao, and wishes him a happy birthday.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped several photos with her birthday boy, Gajraj Rao, who is a well-known actor and Adfilm director. Gajraj is famous for his appearance in the Bollywood film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In the image, Divyanka surprises Gajraj with a cake. And in the other snaps, she feeds him the cake and celebrates his journey and talent.

Wishing Gajraj a happy birthday, Divyanka also penned a note for him where she expressed her experience working with him. “It’s a delight when you work with a dream amalgamation of direction, production & creativity. In a blissful state after shooting for a channel promo. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday. On your birthday, you gifted us beautiful memories with your direction,” she captioned.

