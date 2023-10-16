Television | Celebrities

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are found hanging around with their elite group of friends, whom they call as Mere Apne. Check Divyanka's post here to know more about their day together.

Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya have a very close set of friends and are always happy being in their company. As we know, Divyanka and Vivek maintain a low-key life when it comes to media glare, and do not always want media publicity when they are together. A couple very much in love, Vivek and Divyanka have always succeeded in being private about their personal lives, and their real-life closeness with friends and well-wishers. However, we always see them hang around with an elite group, a company where they feel the most comfortable. Here is Divyanka posing along with her favourite group, after having a well-earned get-together.

In the picture are Vivek and Divyanka along with Banoo Main Teri Dulhann Director Ismail Umarr Khan, actress Snehal Sahay and others. This is a bond that has been formed for years, and they are happy to be with each other as friends.

Divyanka in a post calls them as ‘Mere Apne’ and puts up pictures with them.

You can check the happy and smiling faces of all in these pictures. Seems they had a great day out, enjoyed the privacy of being together, and also dined out!!

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Divyanka is seen wearing a sleek white salwar which has amazing lace work. The attire is loose-fitted and looks nice on Divyanka. She is wearing huge earrings to go with the attire. Vivek is seen in red attire.

Aww!! This truly seems to be an enjoyable family moment for Divyanka and Vivek!!