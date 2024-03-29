Divyanka Tripathi’s Looks Make Waves In A Blue Co-ord Set, Check Now!

Divyanka Tripathi is a highly attractive TV actor. She is well-known for her stunning and exquisite fashion sense. The actress’s attractive, modern appearance on her social media page astonished fans. The ever-charming actress is known for turning heads with her clothing selections. Her sense of style boosts her image, whether dressed traditionally or in a Western style. The new look is no exception. Divyanka, on the other hand, is making her day with a blue co-ord outfit. Take a peek below:

Divyanka Tripathi’s Blue Co-Ord Set Appearance-

The telly diva looked gorgeous in a blue co-ord set and posted a picture series on Instagram. The actress donned a blue round neckline, flared floral printed kaftan style front floral cut-work hemline top and paired with matching colored plain narrow hemline pants. The outfit is from Kadtanize, and it costs Rs. 5,495. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva opted for minimal makeup with brown eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and peach matte lips. She accessories her outfit with brown earrings, a gold ring, and a brown wristwatch paired with a brown potli bag. In the picture, she posed candidly with a bright smile.

In the second picture, the diva appeared in a beige and white striped collar, full sleeves, buttons featuring a shirt, and paired with beige flared pants. She captured a picture with a friend with a smile.

What do you think about Divyanka's classy appearance?