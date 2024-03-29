IWMBuzz
Television | Celebrities

Divyanka Tripathi’s Looks Make Waves In A Blue Co-ord Set, Check Now!

Check out Divyanka Tripathi, a gorgeous diva who posted a picture series of herself in a blue co-ord set. Have a look below.

Author: Srushti Gharat
Divyanka Tripathi's Looks Make Waves In A Blue Co-ord Set, Check Now! 889247 Credit: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi is a highly attractive TV actor. She is well-known for her stunning and exquisite fashion sense. The actress’s attractive, modern appearance on her social media page astonished fans. The ever-charming actress is known for turning heads with her clothing selections. Her sense of style boosts her image, whether dressed traditionally or in a Western style. The new look is no exception. Divyanka, on the other hand, is making her day with a blue co-ord outfit. Take a peek below:

Divyanka Tripathi’s Blue Co-Ord Set Appearance-

The telly diva looked gorgeous in a blue co-ord set and posted a picture series on Instagram. The actress donned a blue round neckline, flared floral printed kaftan style front floral cut-work hemline top and paired with matching colored plain narrow hemline pants. The outfit is from Kadtanize, and it costs Rs. 5,495. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva opted for minimal makeup with brown eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and peach matte lips. She accessories her outfit with brown earrings, a gold ring, and a brown wristwatch paired with a brown potli bag. In the picture, she posed candidly with a bright smile.

Divyanka Tripathi's Looks Make Waves In A Blue Co-ord Set, Check Now! 889246

In the second picture, the diva appeared in a beige and white striped collar, full sleeves, buttons featuring a shirt, and paired with beige flared pants. She captured a picture with a friend with a smile.

Divyanka Tripathi's Looks Make Waves In A Blue Co-ord Set, Check Now! 889245

What do you think about Divyanka’s classy appearance? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Srushti Gharat

Srushti Gharat, a writer by profession, holds a Bachelor degree in Multimedia and Mass communication and have experience in writing English content. Books, music, coffee & news items make her day. She loves traveling, has a passion for good English Grammar, learning new languages and reading books.