Divyanka Tripathi’s Purple Chikankari Anarkali Kurta Is a Must-Have Ethnic Fit For Raksha Bandhan

Divyanka Tripathi is known for her acting skills in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, impeccable fashion sense, and ability to carry a wide range of styles with grace and elegance. Today, she appeared in an elegant ethnic fit. The diva’s stunning look is perfect for your Raksha Bhandan fashion wardrobe. The fit has a simple yet elegant design, offering comfort and style simultaneously. Here’s a closer look at why this outfit is a must-have:

Decoding Divyanka Tripathi’s Ethnic Chikankari Anarkali Kurta-

Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram post to share photos of herself as she poses in a stunning ethnic fit. The kurta features a U-neckline, exquisite Chikankari embroidery, 3/4th-length sleeves, and straight long-length Anarkali styles, which gives a classy element to her look. The purple hue in the background, combined with the intricate work, adds a touch of elegance and sophistication, making it a standout piece for any festive occasion. The outfit is from The Chikan Label.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Accessories And Makeup-

Divyanka Tripathi opts for minimalistic jewelry, such as silver jhumkas and bangles, to keep the focus on the elegant simplicity of the outfit. To complement her look, the actress opted for a middle-parted wavy open hairstyle with highlighted tresses and simple base makeup with black fluttery lashes, blushy cheeks, and pink creamy lips. In the photos, Divyanka Tripathi flaunts her beautiful kurta set with a gorgeous smile.

Divyanka Tripathi’s purple Chikankari kurta is a must-have ethnic outfit for Raksha Bandhan. It offers a perfect blend of elegance, comfort, and style. Celebrate the occasion in style with this beautiful and timeless outfit.

