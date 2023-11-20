Diwali Dump! Nidhi Bhanushali aka former Sonu Bhide drop sneak peek from her festive affair [Photos]

Nidhi Bhanushali, the former Sonu Bhide from “Taraak Mehta,” sprinkled some Diwali magic on her Instagram, treating us to a Diwali Dump!

Picture this – she’s rocking a gorgeous saree, diya in hand, radiating all those festive vibes. How’s that for a stunning start to the Diwali story?

But hold on, the glam doesn’t stop! In another frame, Nidhi dazzles in a breathtaking blue saree paired with a white blouse. Can we talk about Diwali fashion goals? Because she’s acing it! Swipe left, and you’ll find her sharing moments of joy with family and friends, turning her Diwali into a celebration extravaganza.

It’s not just a Diwali dump; it’s a festive rollercoaster ride through Nidhi’s world. As you scroll through, you can almost feel the festive spirit jumping out of your screen. Diwali may be over, but with Nidhi’s Instagram chronicles, the celebrations continue to light up our days.

So, who else is ready for a Diwali re-run? After all, Nidhi Bhanushali has shown us that the spirit of Diwali is not bound by dates; it’s a celebration that lingers in the heart and on the ‘Gram!