Drinks To Desserts: Nia Sharma Enjoys Smokey Dishes

Nia Sharma is a food lover and never leaves a chance to enjoy the yummy tastes of different dishes. In the latest share, the actress had a great time enjoying smokey dishes

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 Jun,2023 03:00:45
The constant stunner Nia Sharma always amazes her audience with her bold style, blunt statements, and high-class personality. She is also very strict about her fitness and figure. Her workout and exercise videos often go viral. Sometimes, she loves to go on dates with food. And yet again, the diva is enjoying smokey food. Read more to know.

The charismatic Nia Sharma donned a beautiful yellow with low neckline detail. Her messy high ponytail, smokey eyes, nude and dewy makeup, with huge hoop earrings rounded her style.

The diva started her food venture with a red smokey drink. Later she had some different types of dishes, and everything was garnished with smoke. However, the mouth-watering desserts looked irresistible.

She captioned her post, “Not that I can afford to befriend food.. But a lil pampering won’t hurt at times😊

@bayroutedining It was a beautiful evening.. Couldn’t have asked for more. Amazing hospitality (Abhishek)*.”

In the earlier post, the actress flaunted her dance moves on the streets as she flipped her gown, taking a round in the video. Nia Sharma knows how to grab the attention of her fans. She has massive fandom on her account. Her regular posts keep her audience hooked on her. She likes to entertain her in her way.

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible, ain’t it? Brilliant for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

