Drinks To Desserts: Nia Sharma Enjoys Smokey Dishes

The constant stunner Nia Sharma always amazes her audience with her bold style, blunt statements, and high-class personality. She is also very strict about her fitness and figure. Her workout and exercise videos often go viral. Sometimes, she loves to go on dates with food. And yet again, the diva is enjoying smokey food. Read more to know.

The charismatic Nia Sharma donned a beautiful yellow with low neckline detail. Her messy high ponytail, smokey eyes, nude and dewy makeup, with huge hoop earrings rounded her style.

The diva started her food venture with a red smokey drink. Later she had some different types of dishes, and everything was garnished with smoke. However, the mouth-watering desserts looked irresistible.

She captioned her post, “Not that I can afford to befriend food.. But a lil pampering won’t hurt at times😊

@bayroutedining It was a beautiful evening.. Couldn’t have asked for more. Amazing hospitality (Abhishek)*.”

In the earlier post, the actress flaunted her dance moves on the streets as she flipped her gown, taking a round in the video. Nia Sharma knows how to grab the attention of her fans. She has massive fandom on her account. Her regular posts keep her audience hooked on her. She likes to entertain her in her way.

