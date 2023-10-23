Durga Puja is the best time of the year for me: Rinku Ghosh

Actress Rinku Ghosh is currently in Chandigarh shooting for her show Junooniyatt and looking forward for the Durga Puja ambience. She wanted to come to Mumbai for a couple of days to attend the Durga Puja but she could not make it.

Sharing her emotions on Bengali’s biggest festival Rinku says, “I being a Bengali it’s always been Durga pandal, grew up seeing my mother and aunts dressed in white with red border saree. Doing puja of Maa Durga with paan and sindoor, and later putting sindoor on one another we call it Sindoor utsav. In the evening go to a relative’s house and take blessings from the elders, followed by a family dinner at my Nani’s(maternal grandmother) house. All these always fascinated me. I still continue these rituals. For me, this is the best time of the year. Durga Puja is just not a festival for me, it’s an emotion, a ritual, a belief in Maa Durga to shower her blessings and strength upon us to overcome our inner demons and hurdles in life.”

Rinku who is busy with her show in Chandigarh is still not aware if she can make it for the Durga Puja to Mumbai as it depends on her shooting schedule. She adds, ”I will be more than happy to attend the Durga Puja in Mumbai. If I get a couple of days off then I will be celebrating Puja with my husband in Mumbai.”

Happy Durga Puja, everyone!!