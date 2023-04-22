EID is a celebration and a day of togetherness: Meet actress Ashi Singh

Ashi Singh revealed how she loves to celebrate EID

Across the world, people are getting ready to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. The month-long fasting of Ramadan has come to an end, and it is time for celebrations. TV actress Ashi Singh, who essays the role of Meet in Zee TV’s Meet, revealed how she loves celebrating the festival.

Ashi said, “Eid is a celebration and a day of togetherness, and that’s how I celebrate it. I meet my friends every year, attend Iftari parties with them, and enjoy some wonderful delicacies. I have several memories from my childhood which revolve around my friends’ Eid celebrations. Be it feasting on some mouth-watering Sheer Khurma on Eid or playing with my friends during the holiday, I have spent some wonderful moments with buddies around this festival. I hope everyone gets to spend the day with their loved ones, and here’s wishing everyone, Eid Mubarak.”

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.