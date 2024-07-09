Elevate Your Saree Game With Bold Blouse Designs By Pranali Rathod, Hina Khan, And Shivangi Joshi

When it comes to saree fashion, the blouse plays a crucial role in defining the overall look. Yeh Rishta Ya Kehlata Hai actresses Pranali Rathod, Hina Khan, and Shivangi Joshi have set trends with stylish and innovative blouse designs. Here are some of their best looks to inspire your next saree ensemble:

Pranali Rathod, Hina Khan And Shivangi Joshi’s Stunning Blouse Designs-

Pranali Rathod

View Instagram Post 1: Elevate Your Saree Game With Bold Blouse Designs By Pranali Rathod, Hina Khan, And Shivangi Joshi

If you’re looking for a V-neck blouse? Then you have come to the right place. Pranali Rathod inspired, sleeveless with deep V-neckline, making the look both daring and elegant, the shimmery gold fabric will make you stand out to pair with a pastel pink embroidery saree with a dropped end piece.

Hina Khan

Want a unique blouse style for your printed saree? Try a stunning blouse design inspired by Hina Khan. Choose a spaghetti-strap blouse with a wave-shaped neckline and some embellished sequins, which will give your look gleaming when paired with a printed saree.

Shivangi Joshi

If you want a stunning front-neck blouse, try a Shivangi Joshi-inspired leaf-neckline blouse. Opt for a deep leaf neckline and sleeveless hands-bust fit blouse, which you can pair with a sheer saree.

By taking inspiration from Pranali Rathod, Hina Khan, and Shivangi Joshi, you can transform your saree style and make a stunning fashion statement with innovative and elegant blouse designs.