Embracing the spirit of Maha Shivratri has helped me in my personal growth: Simple Kaul

Actress Simple Kaul, who has been a part of shows like Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Shararat, has been a Shiv bhakt, all her life. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri today, Simple talks about the importance of the day.

Speaking on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, which is being observed today, on March 8, she says, “Maha Shivratri is very big throughout India. Being a Kashmiri, it is our biggest festival. My mother celebrates it to the core. She fasts and does a lot of meditation and puja. Certain kinds of food and prasad are made in our house. The entire family sits together and celebrates Shivratri. My family including my cousins and relatives back in Delhi all get together a few days before Maha Shivratri to prepare for the day.”

“I start my day by offering prayers to Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. I go to a Shiv temple every morning. I love worshipping Shiva, and as I’m growing, my love for him is only growing more deep,” Simple adds.

Though she doesn’t perform any special rituals on this day, she spends her time meditating, worshipping, and manifesting in the morning time. She says, “The energy on this day is high. So one must sit for meditation and do some affirmations. And of course, I would start my day with prayers.”

Simple also mentioned that bhakti and celebrating the festival make the spirit feel awakened and energised. She adds, “Embracing the spirit of Mahashivratri has helped me in my personal and spiritual growth. I also believe when you worship a particular God, you also get blessings from that God.”