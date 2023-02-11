The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actors Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan are two of the leading stars from the industry. They are quite active on social media. They keep their fans enticed with their regular posts on their gram, given daily updates and insights from their lives. Owing to that, the two have now again dropped their latest happenings in life, and we are undoubtedly amused.

Erica Fernandes has been busy promoting her newest music video Ishq Hua as of lately. Earlier, the actress dropped several glimpses and insights from the music video on her social media handle, where we could see her all decked up in a beautiful tender character, who is in love. And now sharing another glance from the music video, the actress announces the final release of the MV. The MV was slated to be released on 10th Feb. It’s now available on YouTube.

If you an Erica Fernandes fan definitely go and watch, you get to witness new fresh love, sweet romance and more. A perfect one to enjoy with your valentine.

Parth Samthaan has always been the dreamboat that we can die for! The actor always trails a stunning style aboard. He has often shared pictures and videos from his fashion photoshoot and sometimes candid day outs.

What remained common, is how he has always managed to bring his fashion best in each of them and looked dope at every bit. As of now, he has dropped a bomb again. Looking all stylish and dapper in his blue tropical shirt, the actor keeps it cool with his messy hair and tough beard look. Sharing the pictures, he captioned it with, “Beedu log ,Kaisa hain ? 😎 apun ekdam raapchik”

