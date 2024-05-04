Escape Summer Heat Like Shehnaaz Gill, Rithvik Dhanjani & Raghav Juyal Enjoying Vacation In Mountains For Peace

The scorching summer heat has incensed everyone, turning tempers as hot as the blazing sun. Sweat-soaked brows and stifling humidity fuel frustration, longing for cooler days or searching for a refreshing breeze. You can escape summer heat just like celebrities Shehnaaz Gill, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Raghav Juyal are planning a vacation trip in the breezy and cool mountains.

Shehnaaz Gill Vacation In Mountains

Recently, the Thank You For Coming actress escaped the Mumbai heat and enjoyed her days in nature. Embracing her love for nature, Shehnaaz had fun playing in the water, falling from the edge of a mountain cliff. The adorable pictures are a glimpse of her peaceful moments. From dancing near the river to trekking difficult mountains and sipping chai, the actress enjoys her time to the fullest.

Rithvik Dhanjani’s Vacation In Leh Ladakh

On the other hand, Rithvik chose to explore the country and gain new experiences. The actor reached the beautiful city of Leh in Ladakh. The deep blue sea, with the beautiful sky and peace, is the perfect mood Rithvik enjoyed as he embraced the pure air, opening his hands like a star.

Raghav Juyal’s Vacation In Dehradun

The travel enthusiast dancer Raghav is back in his hometown, enjoying his time exploring the beauty of nature. He is having fun in Dehradun. From exploring the mountains and waterfalls to cycling all the way, his adventures never end. However, along with traveling, he has an important request: one should not pollute nature by throwing garbage.