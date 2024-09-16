Fashion Face-Off: Adaa Khan or Shweta Tiwari: Whose Sharara Suit Will You Opt For This Festive Season

The movie industry exudes glamour, and actors never miss a chance to show their magnificence! Many actresses have an excellent fashion sense, which has been evident on many occasions. In particular, these two stars have frequently shown impeccable style! The two television actresses recently competed in a fashion battle, wearing ethnic Sharara suits. Please take a look at their outfits below.

Adaa Khan and Shweta Tiwari’s Sharara Suits Appearance-

Adaa Khan in a Maroon Sharara Suit



Adaa Khan donned a lovely maroon sharara set with a strappy velvet fabric deep U-neckline, sleeveless, white floral embroidered side-cut short kurta, matching flared pants, and a dupatta. She accessorized with some silver jhumkas and a kada. She styled the look with some glam Adaa. She fashioned her hair in side-parted curly tresses and put on some glam makeup with peach glossy lips, which complements her overall look.

Shweta Tiwari in a Sharara Set

Shweta Tiwari always knows how to make a statement with her style; this time, she looks stunning in an orange sharara ensemble. She wears a round-cut embroidered kurta with 3/4-length sleeves and side cuts and a small mini-length kurta with a sharara pleated ruched palazzo and dupatta. The actress ditched accessories and flaunted her glam appearance and stunning looks. Her attractive peach-colored makeup completes her look.

Ultimately, the choice between Adaa Khan and Shweta Tiwari’s Sharara suits depends on your style preferences and the vibe you want to channel during the festive season. Whether you opt for Adaa’s timeless elegance or Shweta’s contemporary flair, both options will make you stand out and shine at any celebration.

