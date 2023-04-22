Fashion Faceoff: Mrunal Thakur VS Hina Khan: Who Is Queen In Shimmery Indo-western Saree

Check out this fashion faceoff between Mrunal Thakur and Hina Khan in the similar Indo-western saree

Mrunal Thakur and Hina Khan are top actresses in the entertainment industry. Both rose to fame in the acting field through popular shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, they stepped into the film business with hardware work and talent. They both have carved their niche in the industry for themselves. Along with their acting career, actresses have evolved their fashion sense. And it’s casual that sometimes the divas wear the same outfit. Hina Khan and Mrunal Thakur are caught in such instances. Let’s check out whose style is more captivating.

The gorgeous Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur recently donned a beautiful shimmery pink ultra-modern indo-western saree with a strapless blouse. She styled her appearance with a beautiful pink floral necklace, dramatic green sparkling eyes, and a sleek hairstyle. Her attitude and body gestures made the outfit look more classy and captivating by Pernia.

On the other hand, Hina Khan elevated her appearance in a dark purple Indo-western saree paired with a one-shoulder blouse. Making her appearance different from Mrunal Thakur, Hina Khan chose long diamond earrings with smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, and a sleek hairstyle. Throughout her photoshoot, Hina Khan ensured no one could skip watching her glam in the pictures.

Comparing the both, it's tough to take one name. As both the actresses styled themselves with the best. So you share with your favorite.