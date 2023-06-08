Find Out 'Jevaan Ke Maze' With Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is a heartthrob in the Hindi Television industry. The actress makes sure to impact social media with her presence and activity. She always takes a chance to surprise her viewers. And yet again, she is on ne venture to entertain the audience with something new. And in the process, she learned about fun things in life. Let’s check out to know.

As per yesterday’s post of Nia, she headed somewhere on her morning flight. And she reached the fantastic city of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. But before that, she dropped Kushal Tandon on his way back home. And the actor shared the glimpse on his account. He wrote, “Sharma ji, rare lady driver I trust.” While she said, “Also rare case where the girl is dropping the guy home safely.”

In addition, she met another actor Aniruddh Dave on a flight and shared the picture with him with the text, “Sweet bumping and some happy tears, our meeting was long due in the sky also was fun.”

After reaching Madhya, the actress first enjoyed some tasty chat in the city and later treated her sweet tooth with Imarti. And while eating, she said, “Konsa weight, konsa diet gaya sab tel lene yeh hai jevan ke maze, shoot ho ya na ho khate raho.”

What's your reaction to this?

