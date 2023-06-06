ADVERTISEMENT
Know Why Nia Sharma Said, "Apni Jaan De Sakti Hoon"

Nia Sharma has always been one to speak bluntly. But why did the diva say to give her life, and what is it the actress is ready to sacrifice her life, check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 Jun,2023 01:05:21
Know Why Nia Sharma Said, "Apni Jaan De Sakti Hoon"

Nia Sharma is a social media bug. The actress regularly shares updates about her life and work. And yet again, the actress shared a picture of herself in her story, posing carelessly in her bed with no makeup look in a casual style. This is the lazy side of the actress; however, in her latest post, she is working hard. But why did she say to sacrifice her life? Read more to know.

The latest shared video clip of Nia features her flaunting her fitness. The video starts with the actress standing on her hands and then flipping back smoothly. This stunt looked clean and shocking, but it wasn’t easy. However, the diva seems to be happy after successfully doing it. And in the caption, she said, “My Trainer tells me my back is stiff.. ye sunne ke baad Ab to bas apni jaan de sakti hoon ..
@sonu_rutch.” So the actress, out of happiness, said that she could give her life.

Nia Sharma has been trying new stunts for months now. And she regularly shares the clip on her account. Sometimes the actress tries to backflip, walking on hand and other things. She is undoubtedly an inspiration, never to give up. Her constant practice makes her do impossible things easily. She is truly a diva.

What’s your reaction to Nia Sharma’s performance? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

