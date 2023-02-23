The television stars Siddharth Nigam and Hina Khan are true fitness enthusiasts. Time and again, the stars have dropped videos and pictures on their social media handles giving us pure fitness goals, and here again, the stars have dropped in some pro level videos and we are in love with how stunningly fit both the stars are.

Siddharth Nigam

The actor who shot to fame as a child actor playing young Aamir Khan in the movie Dhoom 3, has time and again dropped in goals with his fitness quotient. The actor is also a pro-gymnast, and his latest video shows it all how the actor has been one-of-a-kind fitness lover.

In the video, that he shared, he can be seen doing dangerous and continuous back flips all smooth and full power; that too in the rain. The actor flaunted his chiselled abs in the video too. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Reason i am posting this reel is:- 1- I wanted to post this earlier but didn’t get any good music for this video but finally got it😍🔥 #pathaan #music 2- Heavy rain 🌧️ And yahan flip karna was really tough but i did it so wanted to share wid u all🔥🤭💪🏻 3- it’s been really long i haven’t posted any flipping videos or doing my things which i like the most🫰✌️ #fitness #gymnastics 4- Tell me how many backflips i did”

Here take a look at the video-

Hina Khan

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her performing some crazy ariel yoga. The actress can be seen wearing a beautiful black bralette that she teamed with powdered blue shorts. The actress decked it up with high ponytail with no makeup on.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Not a vampire, but I feel like one 🧛‍♀️ #onedayatatime #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #trendingreels #ReelsWithHK @dipikavijay”

Whose fitness video inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.