ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Flag hoisting is one of the most important memories I have from my childhood: Aanjjan Srivastav on Independence Day

On the special occasion of Independence Day, popular TV actor Aanjjan Srivastav, who is known for his role as Srinivas from Wagle Ki Duniya, remembered his childhood memories of this special day.

Author: Manisha Suthar
15 Aug,2023 12:00:17
Flag hoisting is one of the most important memories I have from my childhood: Aanjjan Srivastav on Independence Day 842825

India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2022, with the usual pride to mark its freedom from British rule. On the special occasion, popular TV actor Aanjjan Srivastav, who is known for his role as Srinivas from Wagle Ki Duniya, remembered his childhood memories of Independence Day.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Aanjjan shared, “Independence Day is a day of immense pride for every Indian and a tribute to the bravery of our Freedom Fighters. It’s a day to express our gratitude to the brave souls who laid down their lives for the country. It is because of them that we are living in a free country. Flag hoisting is one of the most important memories I have from my childhood on Independence Day, and the best part about the celebration was pinning mini flags to our uniforms. These are some of my fondest memories of childhood which I will always cherish.”

Also Read: Continuing its ruling spree, The first look poster of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule became first-ever Indian first-look poster to hit 7 million likes

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer ‘Kushi’ to bring the biggest never seen before musical concert to life on 15th August, Independence Day

Also Read: SRK Universe Celebrates 10 Years of Chennai Express with Special Screening Across 52 Cities – Counting Jawan’s Month-Long Extravaganza!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
During my childhood days, I used to get excited to dress up in white attire and celebrate Independence Day: Pankaj Berry 842826
During my childhood days, I used to get excited to dress up in white attire and celebrate Independence Day: Pankaj Berry
Independence Day celebration is important to keep the spirit of patriotism alive: Abhishek Malik 842823
Independence Day celebration is important to keep the spirit of patriotism alive: Abhishek Malik
I loved celebrating Independence Day in school: Ishita Ganguly 842821
I loved celebrating Independence Day in school: Ishita Ganguly
I have seen my grandfather and father's dedication to the country: Akash Choudhary on Independence Day 842978
I have seen my grandfather and father’s dedication to the country: Akash Choudhary on Independence Day
Will Rajesh be able to save his father from the debris of the collapsed chawl on Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya? 842056
Will Rajesh be able to save his father from the debris of the collapsed chawl on Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya?
Exclusive: Karan Sharma to enter Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya 823727
Exclusive: Karan Sharma to enter Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya
Latest Stories
#HappyIndependenceDay: It is a day to remember the real heroes of our country: Shubham Dipta 842813
#HappyIndependenceDay: It is a day to remember the real heroes of our country: Shubham Dipta
#HappyIndependenceDay: My country is beautiful because of its vast culture: Syed Raza Ahmed of Meet fame 842787
#HappyIndependenceDay: My country is beautiful because of its vast culture: Syed Raza Ahmed of Meet fame
#HappyIndependenceDay: I would love to essay the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh onscreen: Kunal Jaisingh 842768
#HappyIndependenceDay: I would love to essay the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh onscreen: Kunal Jaisingh
Inside Hansika Motwani’s Turkey diaries, see pics 842783
Hansika Motwani blooms in casual couture in Turkey, see pics
Hotness personified! Nora Fatehi looks preppy in mini skirt suit 842803
Hotness personified! Nora Fatehi looks preppy in mini skirt suit
Anushka Sen Is Lost In 'Dreamy' LA Vacation; Goes Gorgeous In Floral Dress 842846
Anushka Sen Is Lost In ‘Dreamy’ LA Vacation; Goes Gorgeous In Floral Dress
Read Latest News