Flag hoisting is one of the most important memories I have from my childhood: Aanjjan Srivastav on Independence Day

India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2022, with the usual pride to mark its freedom from British rule. On the special occasion, popular TV actor Aanjjan Srivastav, who is known for his role as Srinivas from Wagle Ki Duniya, remembered his childhood memories of Independence Day.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Aanjjan shared, “Independence Day is a day of immense pride for every Indian and a tribute to the bravery of our Freedom Fighters. It’s a day to express our gratitude to the brave souls who laid down their lives for the country. It is because of them that we are living in a free country. Flag hoisting is one of the most important memories I have from my childhood on Independence Day, and the best part about the celebration was pinning mini flags to our uniforms. These are some of my fondest memories of childhood which I will always cherish.”

