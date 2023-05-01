From Portugal to Zurich and Switzerland: Surbhi Chandna and her travel diaries in 2023

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most admired and appreciated actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi TV industry. In all these years, the actress has been a part of many interesting TV shows and we love it. However, what we really love the most about Surbhi Chandna aka the Naagin actress is that despite doing limited work, she’s always focused on quality ahead of quantity. Whenever she gets time away from her busy schedule, she loves to travel to different places and have fun. Well, let’s find out more about it.

Well, to tell you all a little bit about Surbhi Chandna’s recent social media post, she’s seen giving us all a virtual experience of places like Lisbon, Portugal, Zurich, and Switzerland. As far as food is concerned, she’s seen enjoying yummy chicken durum kebab and swiss cheese truffle fondue. She’s also seen happily spending some quality time in greenery amidst the beauty of nature and well, we truly love it and how. Want to check out all of it folks? See below ladies and gentlemen –

Personal Hobby:

Surbhi Chandna has always been an ardent travel freak. She also loves to cook and spend quality time with pet dogs whenever she gets an opportunity. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com