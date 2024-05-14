Fun Times: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya Enjoy Quality Moments with Friends!

Divyanka Tripathi is an Indian actress who has garnered attention for her work in the Indian television Industry. She is well-known for her versatility in acting and has a large fan base. The diva is well-known for her exquisite and stylish fashion sense. She routinely posts snippets of her personal and professional lives on social media, providing followers a better understanding of her style, travel trips, and other interests. This time, she blended a fashion and travel appearance in a post while enjoying her fun time with her Vivek Dahiya and friends. Check out her latest appearance.

Divyanka Tripathi Enjoys Her Fun Time with Vivek Dahiya and Friends-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress shared a stunning picture series while having fun with Vivek Dahiya and her friends. The actress donned a white with silver mirror work embellished with a V-neckline, kaftan style, asymmetric hemline kurta, and white pants. She rounded off her look with a middle-parted straight hairstyle, minimal makeup with pink glossy lips, and accessories, including her outfit with long earrings paired with silver heels.

On the other hand, Vivek Dahiya donned a stylish floral-printed collar, rolled-up sleeves, and a button-featuring shirt paired with dark blue jeans. The actress took a picture with her hubby and friend in the first picture. In the second picture, they took a group photo with their friend as they met for a dinner outing.

She captioned her post, “Ek shaam doston ke naam😍.”

