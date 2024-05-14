Divyanka Tripathi is an Indian actress who has garnered attention for her work in the Indian television Industry. She is well-known for her versatility in acting and has a large fan base. The diva is well-known for her exquisite and stylish fashion sense. She routinely posts snippets of her personal and professional lives on social media, providing followers a better understanding of her style, travel trips, and other interests. This time, she blended a fashion and travel appearance in a post while enjoying her fun time with her Vivek Dahiya and friends. Check out her latest appearance.
Divyanka Tripathi Enjoys Her Fun Time with Vivek Dahiya and Friends-
Taking to her Instagram post, the actress shared a stunning picture series while having fun with Vivek Dahiya and her friends. The actress donned a white with silver mirror work embellished with a V-neckline, kaftan style, asymmetric hemline kurta, and white pants. She rounded off her look with a middle-parted straight hairstyle, minimal makeup with pink glossy lips, and accessories, including her outfit with long earrings paired with silver heels.
On the other hand, Vivek Dahiya donned a stylish floral-printed collar, rolled-up sleeves, and a button-featuring shirt paired with dark blue jeans. The actress took a picture with her hubby and friend in the first picture. In the second picture, they took a group photo with their friend as they met for a dinner outing.
She captioned her post, “Ek shaam doston ke naam😍.”
Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.