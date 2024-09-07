Television | Celebrities

Actress Sayli Salunkhe, who plays the role of Vedika in Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak, says that while she loves the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, this year feels different as she has also received news that her show is ending. This is why a special festive sequence could not be included.

Says Sayli, “Ganesh Chaturthi is a big festival, but there has been a change in our show’s story. Unfortunately, we have received news that our show is going off-air, though I don’t know the exact date yet. Because of this, we had to make a few changes, including creating a very beautiful poster for the show. As a result, we can’t include the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the show.”

She adds, “Ganesh Chaturthi is very close to my heart. Since I was born, my family has celebrated this festival at home, and it has always been a special occasion for me. The atmosphere during the 5-7 days of celebration is unique, filled with positive energy that seems to last throughout the year. I eagerly wait for Ganesh Chaturthi every year. Even though my busy work schedule often makes it difficult for me to fully participate, I try my best to personally bring Ganpati Bappa home, and if possible, be there for the immersion as well.”

Mumbai has a different feel during Ganesh Chaturthi, she says, adding, “My parents and I do our best to celebrate the festival, and it remains very important to me. I love seeing the decorations and celebrations at my friends’ and relatives’ homes, and I always make an effort to visit and take part in their festivities. The presence of Ganpati Bappa during this time brings me immense joy and excitement, and the festival is something I cherish deeply.”

Talking about any special on-set ritual or tradition for the festival, she says, “Ganesh Chaturthi is special not just at home but also on set. On some sets, we bring Ganpati Bappa, and it’s a wonderful experience because the set becomes like a second home. For example, on my last show, we had Ganpati on set, and we performed the immersion too. When Ganpati Bappa is present on set, the atmosphere changes completely. We have aarti twice a day, in the morning and evening, and it creates a refreshing and positive environment. It feels very special and different. I believe that every set should have this tradition because when Ganpati Bappa comes into our space, he brings positive energy and removes negativity. It’s beneficial for everyone, whether they believe in it or not. I feel that if people try it, they will experience the positive vibes he brings. Ganpati Bappa is incredibly special to me. Whenever I feel low or face a problem, I have a small idol of him that I keep close. If I can’t sleep or feel scared, I keep the idol with me, and it gives me comfort. I know that with him by my side, I am safe.”