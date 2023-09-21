Television | Celebrities

#GaneshChaturthi2023: I feel Ganesh Ji brings a lot of positive vibes in one’s life with his presence: Aditi Sharma

Aditi Sharma, the talented actress who essays the role of Dua in Zee TV's popular show 'Rabb Se Hai Dua,' has found herself surrounded by the vibrant atmosphere of Mumbai during this auspicious occasion.

Ganesh Chaturthi, the joyous festival that marks the arrival of Lord Ganesha, holds a special place in the hearts of millions of people across India. In the bustling city of Mumbai, this celebration takes on a life of its own, captivating the spirits of residents and visitors alike. Aditi Sharma, the talented actress who essays the role of Dua in Zee TV’s popular show ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua,’ has found herself surrounded by the vibrant atmosphere of Mumbai during this auspicious occasion.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, the actress shares, “Since I have moved to Mumbai, I have fallen in love with the vibe of the city during Ganesh Chaturthi. This festival is celebrated with lots of love and enthusiasm that cannot be seen anywhere else in the whole world. I feel Ganesh Ji brings a lot of positive vibes in one’s life with his presence. Even though this year I’ll be busy shooting for my show Rabb Se Hai Dua, I will make sure to take some time out and visit my friend’s place to seek blessings.”

In her warm and heartfelt message, Aditi extends her best wishes to everyone, saying, “I wish everyone a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi, may Bappa bless everyone’s year with all the love and happiness.”

Ganpati Bappa Morya!

