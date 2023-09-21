Television | Celebrities

#GaneshChaturthi2023: I feel spiritual when I enter the chambers of Siddhivinayak: Adhik Mehta of Anupamaa fame

Adhik Mehta of Anupamaa fame is excited to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this year. He talks about his plans and about celebrations this year. Read to know his plans for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Sep,2023 14:45:11
#GaneshChaturthi2023: I feel spiritual when I enter the chambers of Siddhivinayak: Adhik Mehta of Anupamaa fame 853848

Young and popular actor Adhik Mehta is having a great time, as he showcases his capabilities as an actor in his complex role of Adhik Mehta in Star Plus and Rajan Shahi’s show Anupamaa. While he is going great guns in his role, Adhik is also equally excited as the festive ambience has finally set in. He takes time out from his busy schedule to talk to IWMBuzz.com about Ganesh Chaturthi and his plans for the year.

Says Adhik, “Persistence and courage made Ganesha the leader of all beings, thus earning him the foremost position amongst Gods. The value that I have learned from Ganeshji is that we need to be true to our duties. We should not fear any powerful obstacles in our path, and we should value the trust that is placed in us. We should perform all duties given to us wholeheartedly so that we get rewarded with the respect and love that we deserve.”

Adhik plans to visit the pandals of Ganpati this year. “I love to visit Ganpati pandals. I often visit Siddhivinayak when I get off from work. I like going to the temple in the early morning around 5 am. The feeling when I visit the mandir cannot be explained in words. I feel so spiritual when I enter the chambers of Siddhivinayak.”

On his plans for this year, Adhik states, “I am put up alone in Mumbai. When I was in my hometown of Delhi, we used to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with family. We used to welcome Bappa with lots of love and modaks. We always wanted to have an eco-friendly way of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, and have been following that for years.”

“I believe that it is a great initiative that we people are intelligent enough to celebrate an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi. I want to give a huge round of applause for people who follow this culture,” says the actor.

On his plans for Ganesh Chaturthi, he exclaims, “I have been invited to a lot of places where people have welcomed Ganeshji in their homes. I would love to visit them and seek Ganeshji’s blessings.”

Ask him about the wishes and desires he has for himself and his family, and Adhik explains, “I totally believe that whatever I have got in life, I deserve only that. I believe that God has always been kind to me. I pray to God for the health and happiness of my family.”

Wishing all our readers at IWMBuzz.com a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

#GaneshChaturthi2023: The arrival of this festival brings the inner child in me into play mode: Manish Raisinghan 853858
#GaneshChaturthi2023: The arrival of this festival brings the inner child in me into play mode: Manish Raisinghan
I am humbled that I got an opportunity to be part of Amazon miniTV's Builders: Swapnil Kokam 853837
I am humbled that I got an opportunity to be part of Amazon miniTV’s Builders: Swapnil Kokam
I eagerly want to visit Darjeeling: Samridhii Shukla 853826
I eagerly want to visit Darjeeling: Samridhii Shukla
Anupamaa Spoiler: Truth Out!! Anuj is the son of Malti Devi 853719
Anupamaa Spoiler: Truth Out!! Anuj is the son of Malti Devi
I would love to indulge in Formula 1 if given a chance: Siddharth Shaw 853385
I would love to indulge in Formula 1 if given a chance: Siddharth Shaw
The response to the 28-minute monologue by Ravie Dubey in Lakhan Leela Bhargava has been fabulous: Producer Saurabh Tewari 853383
The response to the 28-minute monologue by Ravie Dubey in Lakhan Leela Bhargava has been fabulous: Producer Saurabh Tewari

Latest Stories

Katha Ankahee spoiler: Viaan's romantic gesture leaves Kathaa overwhelmed 853859
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Viaan’s romantic gesture leaves Kathaa overwhelmed
RIP: 3 Idiots Actor Akhil Mishra Passes Away In Accident 853838
RIP: 3 Idiots Actor Akhil Mishra Passes Away In Accident
Meet spoiler: Bilawal’s plan against Sumeet backfires 853833
Meet spoiler: Bilawal’s plan against Sumeet backfires
Makers of Fukrey 3 launch Choo CPT, an alternate competitor to Chat GPT catering to Fukras based on the popular character of Choocha from the iconic franchise 853829
Makers of Fukrey 3 launch Choo CPT, an alternate competitor to Chat GPT catering to Fukras based on the popular character of Choocha from the iconic franchise
Vaani Kapoor rings summer vibes in plunge neck crochet top and denim jeans [Photos] 853787
Vaani Kapoor rings summer vibes in plunge neck crochet top and denim jeans [Photos]
The easy hairstyle guide for your gowns by Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and Sai Pallavi 853763
The easy hairstyle guide for your gowns by Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and Sai Pallavi
Read Latest News