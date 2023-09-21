GaneshChaturthi2023: I feel spiritual when I enter the chambers of Siddhivinayak: Adhik Mehta of Anupamaa fame

Young and popular actor Adhik Mehta is having a great time, as he showcases his capabilities as an actor in his complex role of Adhik Mehta in Star Plus and Rajan Shahi’s show Anupamaa. While he is going great guns in his role, Adhik is also equally excited as the festive ambience has finally set in. He takes time out from his busy schedule to talk to IWMBuzz.com about Ganesh Chaturthi and his plans for the year.

Says Adhik, “Persistence and courage made Ganesha the leader of all beings, thus earning him the foremost position amongst Gods. The value that I have learned from Ganeshji is that we need to be true to our duties. We should not fear any powerful obstacles in our path, and we should value the trust that is placed in us. We should perform all duties given to us wholeheartedly so that we get rewarded with the respect and love that we deserve.”

Adhik plans to visit the pandals of Ganpati this year. “I love to visit Ganpati pandals. I often visit Siddhivinayak when I get off from work. I like going to the temple in the early morning around 5 am. The feeling when I visit the mandir cannot be explained in words. I feel so spiritual when I enter the chambers of Siddhivinayak.”

On his plans for this year, Adhik states, “I am put up alone in Mumbai. When I was in my hometown of Delhi, we used to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with family. We used to welcome Bappa with lots of love and modaks. We always wanted to have an eco-friendly way of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, and have been following that for years.”

“I believe that it is a great initiative that we people are intelligent enough to celebrate an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi. I want to give a huge round of applause for people who follow this culture,” says the actor.

On his plans for Ganesh Chaturthi, he exclaims, “I have been invited to a lot of places where people have welcomed Ganeshji in their homes. I would love to visit them and seek Ganeshji’s blessings.”

Ask him about the wishes and desires he has for himself and his family, and Adhik explains, “I totally believe that whatever I have got in life, I deserve only that. I believe that God has always been kind to me. I pray to God for the health and happiness of my family.”

