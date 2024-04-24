Get Natural Summer Makeup Looks With Fashion Influencers Aditi Bhatia and Jannat Zubair

Aditi Bhatia and Jannat Zubair are both talented actresses and popular influencers known for their work in the Indian entertainment industry. They have carved a niche in the entertainment industry and continue to impress audiences with their talent, charm, and fashion choices. Their influence extends beyond the screen, making them influential figures in Indian entertainment and Instagram. Today, we’ve got some inspiration from popular fashion influencers for summer makeup looks that you can apply for everyday wear.

Aditi Bhatia and Jannat Zubair’s Summer Makeup look-

Aditi Bhatia

The actress looked gorgeous in the recent Instagram video and chose a natural makeup look. In the video, the actress applies pink-tinted blush from the cheekbones to the nose tip and blends it with a beauty blender to get perfect, natural, blushy cheeks. She opted for volumizing mascara that defines and amplifies her lashes, creating a mesmerizing gaze. Her brows are groomed and defined, with a strong arch that frames her eyes and adds structure to her face. Her pink, glossy lips create breathtaking visuals.

Jannat Zubair

To get a natural summer makeup look just like Jannat Zubair, copy her steps to get this perfect look. The actress dazzles in a pink outfit. To complement the pink look, she applied a lightweight foundation as a base of her look, shimmery highlighted eyelids, and black brows. She also added a touch of glamour with a shimmery hint of pink cheeks and light peach-pink glossy lips and finished with a coat of waterproof mascara to hold up against the summer heat.

Overall, Aditi Bhatia and Jannat Zubair’s natural summer makeup enhances natural beauty while keeping it light and fresh for the warmer months. These looks are perfect for everyday wear, whether you’re spending time outdoors or enjoying indoor activities during the summer season.

Now it’s your turn to try these natural summer makeup looks inspired by fashion influencers. We’d love to hear which look you prefer and how it worked for you. Share your thoughts in the comments below and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more fashion updates.