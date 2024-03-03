Get Ready This Sangeet Ceremony Like Shivangi Joshi In Lavender Lehenga

The wedding is very special to the bride. One of the ways to express enthusiasm is clothes, whether in haldi or mehendi. Every outfit has a different story. And so the bride wants the best pick for every ceremony, and today Shivangi Joshi is serving Sangeet ‘goals’ in lavender lehenga.

In the latest photos shared on Instagram, Shivangi embraces her look in an ethnic outfit that is a perfect blend of modernity and traditionalism. She wore a lavender pastel lehenga from Neeru’s clothing brand. The outfit has a thin strip blouse, giving Shivangi a sense of sensuality, paired with a ghera lehenga skirt and organza lavender dupatta to complete her look. The beautiful embroidery with sparkling diamonds and beads looked stunning and helped Shivangi brighten, which makes this lehenga a perfect fit for the Sangeet ceremony.

What left us mesmerised was Shivangi’s sense of styling the lehenga with minimalism. She opted for a white diamond-embellished choker necklace, matching earrings and a cute maan tika. Adding a dash of glamour, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress blushed her cheek with pink shade suiting her eye shadow and lips, creating oh-so-pretty visuals. As she posed for the camera, Shivangi left us spellbound with her dreamy allure. Her charismatic smile steals hearts effortlessly.

Did you like Shivangi Joshi’s pastel lehenga swag? Please let us know your opinion in the comments section.