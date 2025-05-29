Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi Return with ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ – New Season

The upcoming season stars the much-loved duo Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi, who are all set to charm audiences with their chemistry and heartwarming story.

The official promo, recently dropped by Sony TV on Instagram, has already created a wave of excitement among fans.

With a refreshing blend of romance, drama, and the emotional depth the series is known for, this new season promises to be a perfect watch for daily prime-time television.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’s new season will premiere on June 16th and air Monday through Friday at 8:30 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

The promo gives a sneak peek into a feel-good rom-com narrative, with Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi playing opposites whose paths cross in the most unexpected way—setting the stage for love, misunderstandings, and everything in between.

Watch Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’s new season promo

This fresh take on the beloved series retains the soul of the original while introducing new-age elements that resonate with today’s viewers. Harshad Chopda, known for his intense performances in shows like Bepannah and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, brings his signature depth and charm to the role. Meanwhile, Shivangi Joshi, who has carved a niche with powerful roles in Balika Vadhu 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, lights up the screen with grace and expressive acting.

Mark your calendars! From 16 June, tune in every Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM to catch Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV