The spring shall be here in anytime, and the Naagin actress Surbhi Chandna seems to be ringing in the vibes of it already! We do believe that yellows are the colours of the spring, because of the bright beautiful vibrance it brings in. But the colour could get overwhelming sometimes making you wonder how to style it up! Fret not! For Surbhi Chandna has got the perfect style guide to get the yellow code right!

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a reel video where we can see her wearing a beautiful yellow crop top. The actress teamed the bright yellow crop top with blue satin joggers. She completed the look with her sleek straight hair and to add on the funk she completed it with oval yellow tinted shades. For makeup she got her eyes dewy and soft rounding it off with pink lips.

Sharing the video, the actress synced to the song “People: Libianca” the song has been going popular on the internet lately and looks like it didn’t fail to get Surbhi on the groove.

Here take a look-

On the work front, Surbhi Chandna shot to fame with the show Naagin 5. However every time we look at her work folios, we always infer as the self made actress from the tv industry. We still remember how she made an impact as Sweety in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Since then she has come a long way. She is currently featured in the show Sherdil Shergill alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar.

Are you in love with this quirky yellow style file by Surbhi Chandna? Let us know in the comments