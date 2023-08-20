Goals! Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra go chic personified in latest photoshoot

Television’s beloved couple, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, recently set temperatures soaring with their sizzling couple photoshoot. The duo looked absolutely stunning in the pictures, exuding timeless charm and elegance.

In one captivating shot, Tejasswi Prakash donned a white satin cutout bodycon dress, radiating sheer dreaminess. Her wavy, flowing locks, soft, dewy eyes, and subtle nude pink lips completed her enchanting look. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra sported a dapper appearance in an embellished blazer paired with stylish black trousers.

The couple took to their social media handles to share these mesmerizing snapshots, leaving fans swooning. Karan Kundrra, sharing the enchanting photos, also spilled the beans on their chic attire and the behind-the-scenes details.

Tejasswi Prakash’s ethereal ensemble was styled by Natashaabothra, with the team consisting of maumsi_mitra, bhavini.12, and priyankaa.a_91. She adorned herself with jewelry from viangevintage and studioviange, and accessorized with bracelets from equivalence, all of which added an extra touch of glamour. Her footwear, courtesy of augusthaofficial, added the final flourish to her stunning look, while hair by go.glam.gauri added the perfect finishing touch. As for Karan Kundrra, he was styled by Sharanya Chandna, assisted by anamikajain_. His attire from Kudrat Couture exuded sophistication, and his hair, impeccably styled by Sahil Khan, and makeup by Mangesh R Ghadge, complemented his suave appearance flawlessly.

In these captivating photos, Tejasswi and Karan prove once again that they are a match made in fashion heaven, effortlessly exuding glamour and style.